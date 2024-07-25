CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $44.32 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,789 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.08% of Norfolk Southern worth $44,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 312,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,651,000 after buying an additional 141,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.53.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.46. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

