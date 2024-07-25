CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Increases Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 171.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,112 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.20% of Graphic Packaging worth $17,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

