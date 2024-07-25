CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 380,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $14,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE STAG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.26. 647,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,019. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.69 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

