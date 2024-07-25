CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,695 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,661 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $38,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.98 and a 1-year high of $100.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

