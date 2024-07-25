CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 13,879 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,879 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $42,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,266,000 after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,183,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:AMP traded up $17.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.52. 420,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,777. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $449.94. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.