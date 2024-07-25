CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 1,909 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $35,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 98,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,365,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $472.86. 328,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $496.49 and its 200-day moving average is $518.26. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

