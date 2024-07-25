CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 2,411 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of Everest Group worth $15,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EG. Bank of America upped their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Everest Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $373.88. 205,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.51. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.36 and a 12 month high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

