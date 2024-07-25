CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 34,163 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 792,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,163 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at about $2,145,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,610,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 492,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Argus upped their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,454,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,863,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.55.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

