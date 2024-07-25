CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 6,222 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.06% of Raymond James worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $238,830,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3,480.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,702,000 after acquiring an additional 474,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 263,687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 820.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 176,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 809,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,273,000 after acquiring an additional 174,286 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,354. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.90.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Raymond James from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

