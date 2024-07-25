CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 904 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.06% of Xcel Energy worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 358,099 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.69. 2,065,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,496,083. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

