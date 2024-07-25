Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE CNI traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day moving average of $125.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.08.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Further Reading

