Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.27

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$26.27 and last traded at C$26.27, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$26.27.
Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.54.
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Western Bank
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.