Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

CFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Canfor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canfor

Canfor Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$14.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.66. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$13.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canfor will post 0.4005401 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

(Get Free Report

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.