Canopy Growth Co. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCFree Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Canopy Growth in a research report issued on Monday, July 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.41). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canopy Growth’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 185.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ CGC opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other Canopy Growth news, Director Willy Kruh sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $37,155.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,545 shares of company stock valued at $67,997. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 135,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,275 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,718,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

