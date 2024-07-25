Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.79.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 7.0 %

RIVN stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock worth $7,509,309 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.