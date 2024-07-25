Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) PT Raised to $27.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CBNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

CBNK opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $353.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Capital Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

