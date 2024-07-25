Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.52 earnings per share.
Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.45. 1,049,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,425. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35.
Capital One Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
