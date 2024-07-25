CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Short Interest Update

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CAR Group Stock Performance

CAR Group stock remained flat at $45.31 during trading on Thursday. 17 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672. CAR Group has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.26.

About CAR Group

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

