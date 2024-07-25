Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAH. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $96.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day moving average is $103.69. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 115,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

