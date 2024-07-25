Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Announces Earnings Results

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. Carlisle Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

NYSE CSL traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $410.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,029. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

