Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Carpenter Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $121.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.44. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $126.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $81,892.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,183.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,887,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,741,000 after acquiring an additional 458,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,833,000 after acquiring an additional 438,781 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,407,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,901,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.