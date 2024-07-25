Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $250.64 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $250.64 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,781,654,291 coins and its circulating supply is 12,184,175,144 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,779,776,207 with 12,182,384,851 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02027664 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $3,773,781.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

