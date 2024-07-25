Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.26. 1,708,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,309,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAVA

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 8.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of -0.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). Sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cassava Sciences by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.