Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.72

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 358261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $121,183.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,197 shares of company stock worth $1,777,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after purchasing an additional 860,244 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,601,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after purchasing an additional 41,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 965.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,930 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,257,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.