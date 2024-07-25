CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-4.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CBRE Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $9.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,433,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,046. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

