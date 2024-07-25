CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $26.92 million and $1.62 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008773 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,943.48 or 1.00060551 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007131 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011346 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00069400 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03619274 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $2,825,197.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.