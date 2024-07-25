Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $252.50

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 252.50 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 255.23 ($3.30), with a volume of 21905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.30).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLBS. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.27) target price on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Celebrus Technologies Stock Performance
Celebrus Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Celebrus Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th.
Celebrus Technologies Company Profile
Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.
