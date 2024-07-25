Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Lowered to $80.00 at B. Riley

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

CELH has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a hold rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.51.

Get Celsius alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Trading Down 3.9 %

Celsius stock opened at $45.64 on Monday. Celsius has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,035,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,891,257.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,772,617 shares of company stock valued at $107,637,044 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.