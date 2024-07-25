Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Short Interest Update

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 219.7% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Celtic Stock Down 5.4 %
CLTFF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963. Celtic has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.
About Celtic
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Celtic
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Stock Average Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.