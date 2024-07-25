Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 1,076.1% from the June 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Central Japan Railway Stock Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS:CJPRY traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $10.98. The stock had a trading volume of 57,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,524. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

