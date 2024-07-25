Centrifuge Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.38 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 25th. Centrifuge has a market cap of $28.38 million and approximately $927,611.83 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 549,738,997 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 549,702,159 with 496,480,336 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.46368714 USD and is down -6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,129,917.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

