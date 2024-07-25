Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Century Communities Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CCS stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.00. 419,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.77. Century Communities has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCS. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

