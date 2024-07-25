CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Up 0.6%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €96.50 ($104.89) and last traded at €96.50 ($104.89). 3,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €95.90 ($104.24).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $678.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.39.

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall art, photo calendars, greeting cards, and other photo gifts.

