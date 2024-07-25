CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Update

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CEZ, a. s. Price Performance
Shares of CEZ, a. s. stock remained flat at $36.10 on Thursday. CEZ, a. s. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49.
CEZ, a. s. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CEZ, a. s.
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for CEZ a. s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEZ a. s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.