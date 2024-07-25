CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF) Short Interest Update

CEZ, a. s. (OTCMKTS:CZAVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CEZ, a. s. stock remained flat at $36.10 on Thursday. CEZ, a. s. has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49.

CEZ, a. s. engages in the generation, distribution, trade, and sale of electricity and heat in Western, Central, and Southeastern Europe. The company operates through four segments: Generation, Distribution, Sales, and Mining. It operates hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, coal, natural gas, biogas, and biomass power plants; and combined cycle gas turbine plant and small combined heat and power units.

