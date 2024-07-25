Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 23.550-23.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 23.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY24 guidance to $23.55-23.80 EPS.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE:CHE traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $540.97. 221,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,353. Chemed has a one year low of $492.84 and a one year high of $654.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.59.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total value of $2,270,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053 in the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

