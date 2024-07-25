Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed updated its FY24 guidance to $23.55-23.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.550-23.800 EPS.
Chemed Stock Down 1.2 %
CHE traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $540.97. 221,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $544.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.59.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
