Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed updated its FY24 guidance to $23.55-23.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 23.550-23.800 EPS.

Chemed Stock Down 1.2 %

CHE traded down $6.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $540.97. 221,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,353. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $544.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.59.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.61%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

View Our Latest Report on Chemed

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.