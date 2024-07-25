China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 8.4 %
CHNR stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.
About China Natural Resources
