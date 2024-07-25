China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,200 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the June 30th total of 2,291,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance

China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile

Further Reading

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products.

