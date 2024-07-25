China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,200 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the June 30th total of 2,291,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Stock Performance
China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. China Pacific Insurance has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.88.
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Company Profile
