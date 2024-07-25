China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Price Performance

Shares of CARCY stock remained flat at $6.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

