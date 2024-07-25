China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Short Interest Down 97.5% in July

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the June 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Shenhua Energy Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,256. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $12.24 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
China Shenhua Energy Cuts Dividend
About China Shenhua Energy
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
