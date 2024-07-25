China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Up 5,079.6% in July

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,900 shares, an increase of 5,079.6% from the June 30th total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Youzan Stock Performance
Shares of CHNVF remained flat at C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. China Youzan has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01.
About China Youzan
