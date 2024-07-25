Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $62.50 at Raymond James

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $62.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.03.

CMG stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,909,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,138,667. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,273,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

