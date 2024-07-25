Chubb (NYSE:CB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 EPS.
Chubb Stock Up 1.7 %
Chubb stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB
Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb
In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.