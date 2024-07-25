Chubb (NYSE:CB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.92 EPS.

Chubb Stock Up 1.7 %

Chubb stock traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,381. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.