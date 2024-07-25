Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.96. 1,197,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,807. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $146.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.98.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.59 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

In other news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.