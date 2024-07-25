Citigroup Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $302.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $299.00 to $302.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $273.75.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of PWR opened at $251.79 on Monday. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,496 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $227,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Quanta Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,726,042,000 after buying an additional 643,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.