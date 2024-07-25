Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Up 0.1%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.96 and last traded at $63.73. 2,240,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 14,849,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of C. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Citigroup by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

