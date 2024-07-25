City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Issues Earnings Results

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. City had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 32.12%.

City Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CHCO traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,533. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.48. City has a 1 year low of $86.56 and a 1 year high of $124.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. City’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other City news, Director James M. Parsons bought 400 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.11 per share, for a total transaction of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $185,704.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $356,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James M. Parsons acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.11 per share, with a total value of $40,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 10,821 shares of company stock worth $1,130,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

