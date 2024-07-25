Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 598,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,181,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,181 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,492,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,802 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,170,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 775,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $33,267,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,376,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,284,000 after purchasing an additional 141,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.84. 6,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $211.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

