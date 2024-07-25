Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in General Mills by 0.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 40.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in General Mills by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 128,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,328. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.51.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 55.68%.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

