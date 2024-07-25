Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Evergy by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 30.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.50. 60,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,175,138. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.74.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

